Hindi Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam Opens to Good Response

After leaving the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam audience in awe with Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Hindi trailer of his period romantic drama on Thursday and it opened to much delight of fans. The Hindi version of the film has hit the screens today. The film premiered in South Indian cinemas on August 5 and exceeded expectations at the box office.

Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, “After the unanimous (red heart emoji) in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam #SitaRamam arrives in Hindi in cinemas on 2nd September. Watch the trailer now http://youtu.be/PFcE1Rw5lmo #SitaRamamTrailer #SitaRamamHindi2Sept #SitaRamam

Apart from Dulquer in the lead, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna as female leads.

Coming to the collections of Sita Ramam, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial has now completed 27 days with sensational collections at the box office. However, trade sources say that it is still having a phenomenal run-in south cinema.

Meanwhile, the digital rights of this movie have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. And as per the existing norms, the film will follow a ten-week window after its theatrical run. On the other hand, there is an agreement to broadcast it on satellite after rounding up 14 weeks as well.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing Lieutenant Ram, who is posted in Kashmir and is an orphan, while, Mrunal Thakur will appear as Sita Mahalakshmi. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. In addition, it also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, and others in supporting roles.

Sita Ramam features music by composer Vishal Chandrasekhar. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao provided editing, while PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna are the faces behind the film’s cinematography.

