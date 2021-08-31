Hindi TV Serials Go Off the Beaten Track with Contemporary Plot Twists Like #MeToo, Online Fraud

TV serials have to find ways to reinvent and stay in trend when it comes to storytelling. It is not just the main concept anymore that has to be seen in the contemporary light, but the occasional plot twists that are integral to every show have to be thought out thoroughly keeping the current audience’s taste and issues in mind. From #MeToo to stalking, online fraud, racism and legal adoption, interesting events are being created in TV shows to make them appeal to audience of all age group and keep the senior viewers abreast of the issues of today.

Top TV show Anupamaa introduced a very recent issue, that of sexual harassment at workplace, in some of the episodes. Kinjal (Nidhi Shah), who is shown to be working at a multi-national company, is confronted by her boss Dholakia, who makes sexual advances after finding her alone at work. He raises all the red flags verbally and Kinjal is left uncomfortable before she dashes off home.

Later, when the family comes to know of the incident, Kinjal’s recollection of events is also met with doubt as Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) says that it could have been a ‘misunderstanding’ on her behalf. It is interesting to see how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) stands by her daughter-in-law and clarifies that sexual harassment can also be verbal. The entire #MeToo plot was handled with maturity, and also touched on what comprises of safety for women at workplace

“Kinjal is human and vulnerable. Also the fact that she does take it up with her family is a message to all girls and women out there that it is ok to be vulnerable and it is ok to discuss these things," Nidhi had told ETimes about the #MeToo track in the show’s recent episodes.

Again, in the current episodes, Anupamaa falls prey to online banking fraud wherein she is fooled by two agents pretending to be bank employees. Seeing the rise in cyber attacks, this issue also touches nerves with the youth.

In another instance, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi introduced a shocking stalking angle, which was also one of the most experimental moves for a current TV serial. It was merged with a fake online identity track that one comes across on social networking sites often. Actress Prerna Panwar as Elena Bose is seen conversing with a person she meets on a dating app. But the man soon becomes her stalker and uses technology to keep track of her whereabouts. Not only was this plot twist an eye-opener but an interesting take on safety in general in the digital era.

The current episodes also see Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) understanding the legal ramifications of child adoption with the emotional element of getting Ayushmann, their long lost son, adjusted to their new house and family.

Meanwhile, a soon-to-be-launched show Nima Denzongpa will be seen highlighting the issue of racism faced by the people from North East India. The show revolves around a girl who is from Sikkim and comes to Mumbai for her love.

Surabhi told IANS about Nima Denzongpa, “The show will definitely highlight the prejudices faced by the northeastern community. How they are called names. How they are looked down upon and how people comment on their looks and eyes. Especially commenting on their titles. So this show will showcase what northeastern people face in other states of India."

