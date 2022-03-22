Hindi Version of RRR Lengthier by 5 Minutes. We Might Know Why

S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will hit the theatres in three days, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned for promotions. As of now, the trailer and songs of this film have generated a rush of excitement among the audience. They are excited to witness the charm of Rajamouli’s film after the Baahubali franchise. Amid all this, another crucial piece of information about RRR has come to light.

RRR will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. According to the reports, Hindi and Telugu versions of this film have different run times. It has been reported that the Telugu version of RRR has a run time of 3 hours and 2 minutes, while the Hindi version of this film will be lengthier by 5 minutes. This difference of 5 minutes has left the audience surprised. They are excited to know what special the makers have in the box for them. According to some reports, Ajay Devgn, who is playing a pivotal role in this film, will be seen in those extra five minutes. The makers have provided a very strong reason for the audience in the Hindi belt to watch this film now.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, Junior NTR and director Rajamouli visited Golden Temple Plaza on Monday to offer prayers. They were met with quite an exhilarating response there. Rajamouli said that he felt very grounded visiting the Golden temple. The director said that it was his second visit to Amritsar and it felt quite peaceful there.

Ram Charan, who was accompanied by his wife here, said that their film was conceptualised around freedom. The actor said that similarly, Punjabis are also known for their courage and freedom, which is quite integral in Amritsar’s history. Junior NTR also said that Punjab is the land of freedom struggle and he hopes that his film resonates with that emotion.

