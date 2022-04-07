Hindi Version of RRR To Soon Enter Rs 200 Crore Club. What We Know

S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is shattering all the records at the box office. Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer will soon cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore-mark worldwide. The Hindi version of the film will soon join the Rs 200 crore club and is aiming to gross over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has shared his analysis of the film’s performance in the second week. Taran noted that RRR is doing well even on the weekdays and that it will cross Rs 200 crore soon. He further added that RRR will accumulate a strong collection till April 14 when new films arrive.

Taran tweeted, “RRR is steady on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]… An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: Rs 198.09 crore. India biz”.

#RRR is steady on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]… An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.09 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FWB7zJmGAT— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2022

RRR’s competition:

After RRR, three other much-awaited films are releasing at the box office. Vijay’s Beast will hit the theatres on April 13 in five languages, including Hindi. Meanwhile, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will release on April 14. With the arrival of these big films, the box office collection of RRR will naturally get affected. It remains to be seen whether or not RRR enters the coveted Rs 250 crore club.

RRR breaks records of PK and Baahubali: The Beginning

RRR has broken many records within a short period of its release. RRR (Hindi) earned more than Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend itself and overtook Baahubali: The Beginning’s lifetime business in Week 1.

On Monday, RRR became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film, beating Aamir Khan’s PK’s lifetime collection of Rs 832 crore at the worldwide box office. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt also play important roles in the film.

