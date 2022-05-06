Hindi Version of Yash's KGF:2 Breaks Dangal's Record, Marches Towards Rs 400-cr mark

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a record breaking spree at the box office. The magnum opus, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, has scripted history by breaking almost all the records of Indian cinema. In its remarkable run, KGF: Chapter 2 has minted more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office and is nearing the Rs 1100 crore mark. KGF 2 has also become the first sandalwood film to breach the Rs 75 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) surpasses Dangal

It is worth noting that KGF: Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. In just 21 days, the Hindi version of Yash’s magnum opus has managed to achieve stunning success. KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) has managed to collect a whopping Rs 391 crore in 21 days and surpassed Dangal’s lifetime collection. Consequently, KGF: Chapter 2 has now become the second highest-grossing Hindi film. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh shared this news on his Twitter.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “BIGGG NEWS… #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*… NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… The glorious march towards Rs 400 cr begins… [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: Rs 391.65 cr.”

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) is now only behind S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which made Rs 510 crore at the box office. It will be interesting to see if KGF 2 (Hindi) manages to dethrone Baahubali 2 from the top position.

When it comes to the worldwide collection, Dangal still occupies the number one position as it made more than Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 minted Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office.

KGF 2 is now looking at surpassing the worldwide collection of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which made Rs 1112 crore.

