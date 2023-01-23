Hindu Seer's Dharma Censor Board To Monitor Anti-Religious Content In Bollywood

Prominent Hindu seer Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has constituted a Dharma (religion) Censor Board to monitor the content of Bollywood films, serials, documentaries and web series. The seer issued guidelines last Thursday for filmmakers, asking them to refrain from criticising, disrespecting or ridiculing Sanatan Dharma, reported PTI. The censor board was set up on January 3 to review Bollywood films and keep a check on any “anti-religious” content or distortion of the facts about Sanatan Dharma. The formation of the Dharma Censor Board comes close after a controversy erupted in saffron outfits over a song in Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

During a media interaction at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati stated: “The guidelines are based on the policy of ‘jhonko, toko and roko’ (talk, intervene, stop).” The seer further shared that if the filmmakers will not pay heed to it, then a cell has been also formed to take legal action against them.

The Hindu seer also shared that their experts will see a film when it is released. “If we find it suitable for people belonging to Sanatan Dharma, we will issue a certificate,” he added.

He also mentioned that at present films passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) constituted by the government have been found carrying scenes that hurt the sentiments of people. “We have repeatedly asked for a religious person to be included in the censor board, but this demand has not been accepted. This is why we had to constitute our own board,” he stated.

The seer also clarified that the Dharma Censor Board is not questioning the government’s censor board, but will act as an assistant to the CBFC. The Board will also ensure that film titles do not hurt the religious sentiments of people or disrespect any deity or seers. They will not be limited to films or serials, but also cover theatre productions in schools, colleges and universities.

