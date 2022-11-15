Hiphop Tamizha’s Adhi Has Two Acting Projects In Pipeline; Details Below

Adithya Venkatapathy aka Adhi from the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha will be seen in the film Veeran, whose shooting started towards the end of May this year. In a span of four months, the entire filming was completed and the announcement of the shooting wrap came last month.

Veeran is said to be a superhero film that will be an action-packed entertainer, which will also have some exciting fantasy elements. The movie is expected to showcase Adhi in a never-before-seen avatar. This is the reason his fans await this movie with great eagerness.

The musical score for the film will be given by Hiphop Tamizha duo, Adhi and R. Jeeva. The movie is in its final stages, and is being directed by ARK Saravan and the cinematography is being done by Deepak D. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagaarajan’s Sathya Jyothi Films, who had earlier collaborated with Adhi for Anbarivu and Sivakumarin Sabadham.

Now, Adhi has signed yet another contract to act in a new film produced by Ishari Ganesh, who has produced films like Komali and Vendu Taninatha Kadu. This film will be directed by Karthik Venugopal, who is known for directing Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu.

The preproduction for the film is underway, and the movie is being produced by Adhi and Karthik. The selection of actors is in full swing. The film’s announcement was made on Monday through Hiphop Tamizha’s retweets of “Kollywood Updates” twitter, which mentioned that the film is going to be a musical. Film editor Prasanna G. K. and cinematographer Madhesh Manickam were also tagged in the post.

Meanwhile, Veeran’s post-production process is in full swing. The film is expected to release in July 2023 and people are eagerly waiting for it.

