Hiroshima Day: 5 Films That You Should Watch to Know More About The Horrific Atomic Bombing

August 6 marks the anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima during the World War II. The horrific incident took place on August 6, 1945, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the town of Hiroshima in Japan.

This was the first time in the history of warfare when an atomic bomb was used against a nation. Wiping out around 90% of the city and killing around 80,000 people, the instance has left scars on the city even after all these years.

The bomb, named Little Boy, was dropped by US on Japan after the latter attacked Pearl Harbor. While the incident occurred in 1945, the effects can be seen even after 74 years.

To understand better about the bombing, you can watch the following movies:

Fat Man and Little Boy

Released in the year 1989, the film that deals with the Manhattan Project - the secret Allied endeavor to develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II. The film is named after ‘Little Boy’ and ‘Fat Man’, the two bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively.

Frankenstein Conquers the World

The kaiju movie, released in 1965, was directed by Ishirō Honda. The movie is based on the investigation of a child’s resistance to radiation in Hiroshima, resulting in the child growing to monstrous size.

Rhapsody in August

The 1991 Japanese film is based on the novel Nabe no naka written by Kiyoko Murata. The story centers on an elderly hibakusha, who lost her husband in the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki. The woman, who is busy taking care of her four grandchildren, learns about a long-lost brother, Suzujiro, living in Hawaii who wants her to visit him before he dies.

Little Boy

The movie is a 2015 World War II war-drama film directed by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde. Named after the bomb dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, the movie talks about a boy named Pepper Flynt Busbee and his association with the Hiroshima bombings.

The Beginning or the End

The 1947-release ‘The Beginning or the End’ is a political docudrama depicting the behind-the-scenes goings-on at the top-secret Manhattan Project. The movie shows how the then US President Harry S Truman allowed the bombing of Hiroshima.

