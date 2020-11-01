His Mom Has Raised Him Well: Kumar Sanu Does U-turn After Commenting on Jaan Kumar's 'Upbringing'

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 makers asked Jaan Kumar Sanu to apologise on national TV for hurting the sentiments of Marathi-speaking community by passing comments that were deemed unfit. The channel also issued a formal apology in the matter.

Singer Kumar Sanu also apologised on behalf of his son Jaan for passing insensitive comments about the Marathi language on Bigg Boss 14. Sanu also criticised the upbringing that Jaan has received staying with his mother Rita Bhattacharya, ex-wife of the singer.

Sanu conveyed his message through a video where he addressed the audience in Hindi.

"I heard that my son Jaan said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages," he said.

"I haven't stayed with them for 27 years and I don't know what teachings he got, what to speak and what not to speak. I don't know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don't understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all," Kumar Sanu added.

Now, in a new video, Kumar Sanu praised his son Jaan and his helping nature. "My son Jaan is a very good person in real life. He has a very helping nature, but because of the situation inside the Bigg Boss house, he is under pressure. During such challenging times and pressure you tend to say things which you don't say in normal life. He is too young. His mom has raised them well and all that she could do for them as a mother. I was never happy with his decision of going inside the Bigg Boss house. In fact, whenever he told me about the decision, I always told him I don't like it and you shouldn't go. But ultimately it was his choice as he has been a huge fan of the show. He himself auditioned for it and I didn’t do anything for him in this matter. I didn’t help him in this at all," he said.

Meanwhile, Jaan Kumar is safe from elimination this week after captain Eijaz Khan swapped him for Nishant Malkani in the red zone.