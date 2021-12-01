'His Smiling Face Will Always Remain in My Mind': Actor Naveen's Tribute to K Sivasankar

National Award-winning choreographer K. Sivasankar, who worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 73 due to COVID-19 related complications.

Not only did Sivasankar leave his mark as a choreographer but also an outstanding actor. According to reports, Sivashankar Master and his eldest son had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

As they were unable to pay for the treatment, an appeal was shared on Twitter by south film industry PR consultant Vamsi Kaka urging people to help K Sivasankar’s family in paying his medical bills.

Following this, many celebrities came to K Sivasankar’s aid. In his lifetime, Sivasankar choreographed in over 800 films and won a National Award for Magadheera. After his demise, several members of the film fraternity have come forward to mourn his death.

Sivasankar had acted in a few episodes in the series Ithayattai Thirudathe, which aired on Colors Tamil TV. Serial actor Naveen, paying tribute to the master, shared his experience of working with Sivasankar.

Sharing a memory from the sets of the show, Naveen said, “In one of the episodes, the scene was that I had to beat him and I was reluctant to do so, but he did not take anything too seriously.” “He would say to me, ‘This is acting. You just do it’."

Naveen added that he desired to work with Sivasankar Master for a long time and he was glad that it happened.

“I could not see his face for the last time. I was busy shooting when he died,” Naveen added.

Towards the end, Naveen said, “But his smiling face will always remain in my mind. He is not only a choreographer but a great actor too. We lost such a good man. I pray to God that he attains Atma Shanti."

