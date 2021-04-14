movies

His Storyy Controversy: 10 Times Bollywood Copied Posters from Other Films

Recently, netizens called out Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 poster for having similarities to the Hitman video game franchise.

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria recently accused producer Ekta Kapoor’s streaming platform ALTBalaji of plagiarising the poster of his film ‘Loev’ for its new show ‘His Storyy’. On April 9, Saria took to Twitter to call out the makers of ‘His Storyy’ for “blatantly" copying the poster of his acclaimed 2015 same-sex romance drama, which featured the film’s two leads lying in an embrace. The poster of ‘His Storyy’, shared by ALTBalaji on its social media pages also showed their characters in a strikingly similar position. Responding to Saria’s allegations, ALTBalaji on Sunday apologised and removed the poster of the show from its social media pages by calling it “an oversight on part of our design team".

ALTBalaji’s statement came hours after filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who directed ‘Lootera’ which was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, alleged that the production house had a history of plagiarism and shared a poster of actress Kangana Ranaut from ‘Judgmentall Hai Kya’ that was allegedly copied from the artwork of Flora Borsi, a freelance artist, based out of Hungary. ‘Judgmentall Hai Kya’ was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh.

However, this isn’t the first instance of Bollywood being accused of stealing ideas and using them as a reference for their films and projects. Most recently, netizens called out Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ poster for having similarities to the Hitman video game franchise. In the poster, Tiger’s character seems to be wearing an outfit similar to the one worn by Agent 47 in the Hitman games and films.

Here are 10 instances where Bollywood allegedly copied posters from other films or projects:

Heropanti 2 - Hitman
Thappad - After Lucia
Dilwale - The Best of Me
Ra-One - Batman Begins
Phantom - Homefront
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Lords of Dog Town
Mausam - Titanic
PK - Quim Barreos Album
Akira - The Karate Kid
Judgmentall Hai Kya - Flora Borsi’s artwork

first published:April 14, 2021, 16:03 IST