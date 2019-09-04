History TV18's 'Mahakaleshwar - Legends of Shiva' Shines the Spotlight on Ancient Ujjain

Hidden facets of history, science, tradition, mysticism and the festival of Mahashivratri spring to life as never before in Mahakaleshwar - Legends of Shiva, History TV18's new documentary that is to premiere on September 5 at 8pm. Ujjain - an ancient city in the heart of India - is a place where history and mythology converge. It was once the capital of a great kingdom that sought to unravel the mysteries of time and space.

Today, its cultural and religious epicentre is the temple of Shiva's most powerful manifestation - Mahakaleshwar, Lord of Time. The modern city - fifth largest in Madhya Pradesh - still has an elemental connection with its past. It is said that the temple of Mahakaleshwar is situated at the point where the ancient Indian Prime Meridian and the Tropic of Cancer once intersected. These and other fascinating facets of Ujjain, its presiding deity, the faith and festivity Shiva inspires, come together as a compelling story in Mahakaleshwar - Legends of Shiva.

The site of Mahakaleshwar Temple is believed to be the most important of the twelve 'Jyotirlingas', where Shiva appeared as an endless column of light. Today, it draws lakhs of devotees from all over the country, especially during Mahashivaratri – the festival celebrating the union of Shiva and goddess Parvati.

The documentary follows life in the city and the temple, leading up to the celebrations. With unprecedented access and scholarly insights, the documentary pulls back the layers, to uncover the hidden meanings, symbolism and significance of rituals, practices and beliefs. It provides an opportunity for viewers to experience colour, culture and tradition formed over millennia - a unique aspect of India’s heritage.

Like their city, the characters in the film also straddle tradition and modernity. Whether ascetic Aghori or cool millennial, they are at ease with life in modern times yet bound by belief and devotion. Twenty-year-old Mansi is a biker and horse-riding enthusiast. She also regularly fasts for her beloved Shiva.

For Ujjain's award-winning Nagada Samrath, regular urban life is never at odds with his passion for creating Mahakaleshwar's instrument of choice - the damru. And for Aghori Baba Bam Bam Nath, devotion to Mahakaleshwar - the Lord of Time, transcends time itself.

Avinash Kaul, MD A+E Networks, TV18 and CEO Network18, said, "At HISTORY TV18 we've always put forth best-in-class content that's riveting, contemporary, and most of all relevant for our viewers. Mahakaleshwar- Legends of Shiva is truly a one-of its kind documentary which celebrates the spirit of India with all its ancient wisdom and tradition coexisting beautifully with youth and modernity."

