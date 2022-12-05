HIT 2 Box Office: Adivi Sesh Starrer Soars High, Earns Rs 28 Crore In Opening Weekend

Major fame Adivi Sesh’s latest film, HIT: The Second Case is soaring high at the box office. The movie was released on Friday, December 2, and has already managed to earn Rs 28.1 crore worldwide so far. Of this Rs 16.25 core was the Indian net collection for the Sailesh Konalu directorial, reported India Today. According to the portal, trade analysts claim that the movie kick-started on a good note by earning Rs 6.5 crore domestically on its opening day. The film’s revenue on the second day stood at Rs 5.35 crore.

On the third day, the Sailesh Konalu directorial managed to earn approximately Rs 4.5 crore which tallied the total of its domestic opening weekend at Rs. 16.25 crore. Film analyst Ramesh Bala called the mystery thriller a ‘Bloody Blockbuster’. Sharing the film’s worldwide weekend collection in a tweet, Ramesh Bala wrote, “Bloody blockbuster HIT 2 breaks even in 3 days in all areas with a worldwide gross of 28.1 crore.”

The plot of HIT: The Second Case revolves around the life of a police officer Krishna Dev aka KD (Played by Adivi Sesh). A laidback cop, KD’s life changes instantly when he takes on a gruesome murder case. The story unravels how the cop solves the mystery behind the brutal crime and things take a sudden turn when he discovers the threat lies unexpectedly close. Seemingly, the climax of HIT: The Second Case has left an open-ending tip for the plot of the third installment. However, official details on the possibility of a third installment are still awaited.

Besides Adivi Sesh, the second installment in the HIT Verse also features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, and Suhas in pivotal roles. HIT: The Second Case is co-produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, alongside Nani, under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Adivi Sesh revealed that he has a series of projects lined up for him, of which four are Bollywood movies. However, details about these films are not known as of now.

