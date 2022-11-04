HIT 2 Teaser: Adivi Sesh As Dashing Cop Assures Fans Of a Nail-Biting Crime Thriller

After the success of Major, Adivi Sesh joined forces with filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu for the highly anticipated second instalment of The HIT Verse. The Tollywood actor will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the action suspense thriller. On Thursday, Nani, who is presenting the film, unveiled the teaser of HIT: The Second Case on Twitter.

The teaser shows Adivi Sesh as a dashing cop, who works for the Homicide Intervention Team in the crime-free port city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It opens with a few introductory shots of an arrogant and laidback Krishna Dev, played by Sesh, mocking the media for bombarding him with questions and romancing his lady love. However, things take a horrifying turn when he is tasked to solve a murder mystery after a woman’s dead body is found with her body parts chopped into pieces. Krishna’s investigation to hunt down the serial killer in Vizag forms the crux of HIT 2.

Nani shared the teaser on Twitter with a trigger warning for sensitive viewers. “Double gruesome, Double suspense, Double everything. December 2nd in THEATRES” tweeted the Ante Sundaraniki actor. He added, “Graphic Content Alert,” before pasting the link to the HIT 2 teaser in his tweet.

Besides Adivi Sesh, HIT: The Second Case also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani and Posani Krishna Murali, among others in key roles. In addition to direction, Sailesh Kolanu has also written the much-awaited Telugu film.

Top showsha video

It is co-produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, alongside Nani, under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. HIT 2 will open in cinema halls on December 2. It was originally slated to release in July, this year, but it was later postponed as Adivi Sesh was busy with the promotional work of his pan-Indian film Major.

Read all the Latest Movies News here