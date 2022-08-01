Hit by Piracy, Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Screened at Mulbagal Government School

Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona has become the victim of piracy. The new film arrived in theatres on July 28 and was leaked online barely a couple of hours after its theatrical release. According to social media reports, the action adventure-thriller film has been leaked by pirated websites such as TamilRockerz, Tamilmv, filmyzilla, Movierulz, and a few other torrent sites.

Amid all this, the movie was recently screened for the students at the Mulbagal Government School. It is known that the film was screened by a warden at the Moorarji School Kutandlahalli in Mulbagal, a town in Karnataka. After this matter came to light, the producer of the film, Jack Manju, expressed his anger and said that he will start a legal battle. Sudeep, who talked about piracy, said, “If the effect you get in the cinema is getting on mobile, then watch it on mobile.”

The film team has requested the fans to report the piracy link of the film at–AntiPiracyAiPlex.com.

Third-day collection of Vikrant Rona is as follows:

On Friday, the collection of Anup Bhandari’s directorial stood between 20-25 crores. It was estimated that the collection of this movie is likely to increase this weekend, however, it seems that the reports were false. Meanwhile, the film has garnered praise from all over for its top-notch visuals in 3D and the crazy performance by Kiccha Sudeep.

The film is produced by Manjunath and Shalini Gowda. Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller and also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. The film has Jacqueline Fernandez playing the leading lady role.

Vikrant Rona not only hit theatres in regional Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi but also in some foreign languages–Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

