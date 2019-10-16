Take the pledge to vote

Hit Musical Movie Grease to Get TV Spin-Off Titled Rydell High

The new show will offer a mix of new characters and those already known to fans and feature a modern take on the story.

IANS

October 16, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Hit Musical Movie Grease to Get TV Spin-Off Titled Rydell High
A spin-off to the hit 1978 movie musical Grease Live is set to hit the small screen. Officials at streaming service HBO Max are developing Grease: Rydell High - named after the school attended by the characters in the film - as a series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The new show will offer a mix of new characters and those already known to fans and feature a modern take on the story.

"It's still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well," says a representative for HBO Max in a statement.

The statement further read: "It's the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the roller-coaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers."

Bosses at Picture-start and Temple Hill will serve as executive producers while executives at Paramount Television and Picture-start will produce the series.

The production is not the only Grease-inspired project in the works - a prequel, titled Summer Lovin has also been given the green light.

