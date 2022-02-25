Hit Tamil Sitcom Ramany vs Ramany Returns With 3rd Season as Web Series on This OTT

There’s good news for the fans of the popular sitcom Ramany vs Ramany. The popular late-90s Tamil sitcom will be renewed for a third season. Fans are looking forward to seeing actors Ramji and Vasuki Anand reprise their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Ramany.

Ramany vs. Ramany 3.0 will be released as a web series, unlike the prior two seasons that were broadcast on television. On March 4, the series will make a reappearance on the Tamil OTT platform, Aha.

Ramany vs Ramany was a super successful comedy show that premiered in 1998 and became an instant sensation. The second instalment of the serial aired in 2001.

However, after the first Covid lockdown in 2019, the show came to the attention of the audience when famed director Balachandar’s production house released the sitcom on YouTube.

Ramany vs Ramany gained popularity by presenting the everyday amusements in middle-class families with dollops of laughter. Mr. Ramany is a good-hearted salesman who frequently gets himself into difficulties as a result of his good nature. Mrs. Ramany is a housewife who constantly complains about all the better suitors who have expressed an interest in marrying her. She also bemoaned her husband’s lack of foresight in earning more money.

According to certain media reports, dubbed versions of the show in Telugu and other languages will also be released. The producers, though, have yet to make an official declaration.

Actor Ram G, who played Mr. Ramany alongside Devadarshini in the second season, will reprise his role as Mr. Ramany in the third iteration of the franchise.

Vasuki Anand, who played the wife (Mr. Ramany) opposite Prithvi Raj in the first season, will reprise her role in this season.

Ponni Suresh will play Mr. and Mrs. Ramany’s daughter Ragini, while Param Guhanesh will play their son Ram.

The series is directed by Naga and produced by Kavithalayaa Productions.

