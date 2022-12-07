HIT: The 2nd Case Roars At The Box Office, Check Film’s 5-Day Collection

HIT: The 2nd Case starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary is minting good money at the box office. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie has reportedly grossed Rs 30 crore worldwide within 5 days.

BLOODY BLOCKBUSTER #HIT2 is a storm at the US Box Office ❤️‍🔥Crosses a gross of $875K and is on the way to hit the magical mark of MILLION DOLLARS 💰#BloodyBlockbuster@AdiviSesh @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh @Meenakshiioffl @tprashantii pic.twitter.com/4TxrkPmU7W — Wall Poster Cinema (@walpostercinema) December 6, 2022

In fact, the movie hasn’t only done well in India but also enjoyed a great collection at the US box office. The movie has collected over $881,023 (Rs 7.27 crores) there and is gearing up to reach a million dollars.

The filmmakers expressed their happiness about the movie doing great overseas. The tweet featured a poster of the film along with US box office numbers and the caption read – “BLOODY BLOCKBUSTER HIT 2 is a storm at the US Box Office. Crosses a gross of $875K and is on the way to hit the magical mark of MILLION DOLLARS.”

The Tollywood murder mystery movie is said to have a great twist that makes it a must-watch. The movie has been showered with good reviews from the audience and critics alike. Apart from Adivi and Meenakshi, the movie’s cast also includes other big names in the industry like Rao Ramesh, Suhas, Posani Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Murali, Komalee Prasad, Harsha Vardhan, Maganti Srinath, and a few others.

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 2 is produced by Prashanti Tipirineni under the banner Wall Poster Cinema. The film’s synopsis on IMDb reads, “Krishna Dev aka KD, a laid-back cop, works in AP HIT, must take up a gruesome murder case. As KD unravels the layers of the crime, the stakes rise unbelievably high, and the threat comes unusually close.”

The movie’s predecessor HIT: THE 1st CASE also had a great run at the box office. The Hindi remake, however, starring Rajkummar Rao failed to impress the audience at the box office.

