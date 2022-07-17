Hit: The First Case Day 2 Box Office: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra Starrer Sees Growth, Collects 2 Crs

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case released this Friday, alongside Shabash Mithu. The film, which is a remake of a Telugu film with the same title, has Rajkummar Rao in a very different avatar. The promos, trailer and teaser had left the audiences intrigued and also created a hype. On Day 2, it looks like the film was able to cash in its buzz at the box office as it saw close to 50 percent growth.

On Day 2, Hit: the first Case collected Rs. 2.01 crores compared to Rs. 1.35 crores on its opening day. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 3.36 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#HIT: #TheFirstCase witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [growth: 48.88%], although the 2-day total remains low… Biz needs to accelerate on Day 3 as well… Multiplexes continue to be its key contributors… Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 3.36 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

#HIT: #TheFirstCase witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [growth: 48.88%], although the 2-day total remains low… Biz needs to accelerate on Day 3 as well… Multiplexes continue to be its key contributors… Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 3.36 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tMJ2gouJRe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2022

Well, it can be expected that the film will see another growth on Sunday. The film should be able to cross 6 crores by the end of the first weekend.

Released on July 15, Hit: The First Case is directed by the original director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu. The film revolves around the life of a cop named Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) who is solving a kidnapping case of two girls, one of which also happens to be his own girlfriend. However, at the same time, he has also been battling the stress and trauma of his own past.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “What works wonders for the film is the way a simple thriller story is presented. There is nothing extraordinary or mind-blowing in the plot of the film but the way with which it has been directed and presented is really appreciable.”

