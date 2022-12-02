HIT: The Second Case Streaming Rights Acquired By This OTT Platform

The much-awaited Telugu film HIT: The Second Case has hit the big screen today, December 2. Based on early reactions, the film has been garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. And, trade analysts have predicted that it is likely to get a huge opening at the box office. According to the latest buzz, the makers have now sold the film’s digital rights for a huge amount. It has been reported that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for the mystery thriller. However, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the makers yet.

Ahead of the film’s release, Adivi Sesh revealed that HIT: The Second Case will also be released in Hindi. At a pre-release event, the actor shared that after watching the film, he was confident to ask Nani for a Hindi release. “I wished this riveting film was an Indian production. We will announce the Hindi release date in a few days,” added Adivi.

Nani and SS Rajamouli also attended the event as chief guests. At the event, the RRR director expressed that he wants Nani, Prashanti Tipirneni and Sailesh Kolanu to carry on the HIT franchise. “And I have a suggestion for the HIT team – please release the HIT series in the same season every year, whether it’s the same date or the same month. The audience should have the impression that this season belongs to HIT,” added Rajamouli.

HIT: The Second Case is based on gruesome incidents involving a psychopath who kills women and dismembers them. The film stars Adivi Sesh as a dashing cop, KD, in the Homicide Intervention Team. The film’s cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, alongside Rao Ramesh, Maganti Srikanth, and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. HIT: The Second Case is produced by Prashanti while Nani has presented it under his banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

Read all the Latest Movies News here