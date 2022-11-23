HIT - The Second Case Trailer: Adivi Sesh's Film Has Eerie Similarities To Recent Delhi Horror

Everyone has heard of the recent horror in Delhi, of a woman being murdered and mutilated. The case has captivated the public imagination. In an eerie similarity, the trailer of Major fame, Adivi Sesh’s latest film, HIT - The Second Case depicts the exact same crime! The coincidence of a film that was written a year ago releasing within a week of such a gruesome real life tragedy, is both shocking and incidental. Furthermore, the mention of the name ‘Shraddha’ in the trailer sends shivers and chills down one’s spine.

HIT 2 is the second installment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT Verse. The film will be releasing in theatres on December 2, 2022. As the release date is closing in, the makers delighted movie lovers with the thrilling trailer on Wednesday, November 23.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev, who comes across a terrifying case. In the trailer, KD mocks criminals as “birdbrained," and then he finds himself solving the gruesome murder that shook the entire city. KD’s life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, and the stakes are now sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? Watch HIT: The Second Case trailer here:

‘HIT 2’ features Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

Adivi Sesh made his Hindi film debut with Major. Apart from being critically acclaimed and tasting box office success, the film has been selected at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a Hindi language film. With this massive success, fans are also anticipating HIT 2 to be released in Hindi as well. For the unversed, HIT - The First Case was also remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

