Hiten Tejwani Recalls His Days on Kasautii Zindagii Kay as it Gets a Re-run: We Made Lots of Memories

It was in 2001 that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay began airing on television and emerged as an instant hit. The show starring Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Hiten Tejwani, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy ran for more than six years and remains one of the most popular television soaps. Along with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is credited for changing the face of mainstream Indian television.

It explored the complex relationship between two star-crossed lovers, Prerna and Anurag, who went on to become household names. And now, Star Plus is all set to get bring back the show with the aim of familiarising it with the new generation of audience.

One of its lead actors Tejwani who played Anurag Basu is elated that the show is getting a re-run. Recalling his time from the shoot, he says, “There are lots of memories which we made during its run. I really enjoyed shooting my entry scene. I am truly feeling nostalgic thinking about it, the whole thing feels like it happened yesterday and not years ago.”

Sharing his excitement, he adds, “This is extremely great news, and I am very excited for ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ re-run on Star Plus. There are lots of people who missed it the first time around, so now they will be able watch it. I want to thank Star Plus for getting the show back on TV!”

A reboot of the soap opera with the same name began airing in 2018. Actors like Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel were seen reprising the original characters. However, it went off air in 2020 due to a drop in viewership following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The re-runs of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be telecast every Monday to Sunday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Star Plus.

On a related note, Tejwani is currently a part of a television series titled Swarna Ghar co-starring Sangeeta Ghosh and Ajay Chaudhary. He will next be seen playing a key role in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film, Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh. It revolves around three friends and explores a tale of resilience, friendship, bravery, hope and courage in the times of adversity. Jogi is set against the backdrop of Delhi in 1984. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

