English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
Debutante Sanjana Sanghi took to Twitter to clarify that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput are baseless.
File photo: Sushant, Sanjana and Mukesh Chabbra on the sets of Kizie Aur Manny.
Loading...
Actress Sanjana Sanghi has rubbished the reports that claimed her Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sushant Singh Rajput made her “uncomfortable” during the shoot of the film.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjana, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, has clarified that “no such incident took place” with her on the set and that these reports are “baseless”.
“On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures,” read the post shared by Sanjana.
The post has also been retweeted by Sushant who had earlier denied the reports and called the source-based allegations against him a "smear campaign".
On Tuesday, Sushant posted some screenshots on Twitter and wrote, "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana."
Mukesh Chhabra has been ousted from the director's chair for the movie as he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.
As per a report published earlier in DNA, the shooting for Kizie Aur Manny, a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, was stalled because Sushant made Sanjana ‘uncomfortable’ on the sets. The publication claimed that “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Taking to Twitter, Sanjana, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, has clarified that “no such incident took place” with her on the set and that these reports are “baseless”.
“On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures,” read the post shared by Sanjana.
October 23, 2018
The post has also been retweeted by Sushant who had earlier denied the reports and called the source-based allegations against him a "smear campaign".
On Tuesday, Sushant posted some screenshots on Twitter and wrote, "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana."
I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018
Mukesh Chhabra has been ousted from the director's chair for the movie as he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.
I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018
As per a report published earlier in DNA, the shooting for Kizie Aur Manny, a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, was stalled because Sushant made Sanjana ‘uncomfortable’ on the sets. The publication claimed that “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- Teens And Europe Are Giving up on Facebook; But Instagram is The Surprise Gainer
- Celebrity Weddings: The Glorious Spectacle of an Institution We No Longer Understand
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...