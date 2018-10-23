GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'

Debutante Sanjana Sanghi took to Twitter to clarify that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput are baseless.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
File photo: Sushant, Sanjana and Mukesh Chabbra on the sets of Kizie Aur Manny.
Loading...
Actress Sanjana Sanghi has rubbished the reports that claimed her Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sushant Singh Rajput made her “uncomfortable” during the shoot of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjana, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, has clarified that “no such incident took place” with her on the set and that these reports are “baseless”.

“On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures,” read the post shared by Sanjana.




The post has also been retweeted by Sushant who had earlier denied the reports and called the source-based allegations against him a "smear campaign".

On Tuesday, Sushant posted some screenshots on Twitter and wrote, "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana."




Mukesh Chhabra has been ousted from the director's chair for the movie as he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.




As per a report published earlier in DNA, the shooting for Kizie Aur Manny, a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, was stalled because Sushant made Sanjana ‘uncomfortable’ on the sets. The publication claimed that “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”

Follow @news18movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...