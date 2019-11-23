Hobbs and Shaw Producer Hiram Garcia Reveals 'Great Conversations' Taking Place for Sequel
Hobbs and Shaw producer Hiram Garcia revealed that the sequel might even include connections to the main Fast and Furious films as well.
Image: Hobbs and Shaw/Twitter
The Fast and The Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw saw Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles in an exciting and extremely hilarious adventure. The film, despite minor criticisms, received a thumbs up from a majority of their audiences and did well on the financial front as well. Such a formula makes it impossible for the film to not pursue a sequel.
Hobbs and Shaw producer Hiram Garcia revealed that the sequel might even include connections to the main Fast and Furious films as well. In an interview with Comicbook.com, he said, "The studio was extremely happy and there's been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay. Obviously Fast & Furious 9 is on its way. That’s going to do great things. Taking some bits from that, 'cause it’s all a shared universe and it’s all in the works."
Earlier Dwayne Johnson had also hinted at a reunion with Fast and Furious films. While thanking fans for the success of Hobbs and Shaw in an Instagram video, Johnson also thanked Vin Diesel for bringing him into the franchise. He ended the video by referencing Diesel's character saying "I'll be seeing you soon Toretto" with a wink at the camera. This had fans speculating whether Hobbs would make a surprise appearance in the next Fast and Furious film.
Fast and Furious 9 recently finished shooting and is set to release on May 22, 2020.
