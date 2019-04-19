Hobbs and Shaw Trailer: Is There Anything Left to See in the Movie, Asks Twitterati

Saving the world is easy, but working together is going to be a real pain in the ass. @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw hits theaters August 2. ❤️ this tweet to be the first to see new content. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/hsXT88Pyeh — Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) April 18, 2019

I this point I feel like we've seen every action sequence from the movie in the trailers. Yet, I'm still going to watch it. https://t.co/8lKN9MZtpb — Phillip (@OKTXARPoke) April 18, 2019

HOBBS & SHAW is a very unassuming name for what looks like the most giddily batshit action figure mash-up bag of mayhem ever. That trailer is eleven minutes long. They should call that film ALL OF IT. Plus Black Superman. A+ — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) April 18, 2019

Hobbs & Shaw looks like a 150 million dollar Cannon movie. This is not a criticism. — Jessica Ritchey (@Ruby_Stevens) April 18, 2019

"Look at me, I'm black superman". You know its gonna be lit when @idriselba has killa one liners. https://t.co/TjZhPq7TNI — Ogbowu David (@Kermit_kay) April 18, 2019