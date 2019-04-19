SPONSORED BY
Hobbs and Shaw Trailer: Is There Anything Left to See in the Movie, Asks Twitterati

The new action and adrenaline fueled trailer of 'Hobbs and Shaw' was released on Thursday leaving the fans wondering if there was any more action left to be seen in the film. Read here.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
Hobbs and Shaw Trailer: Is There Anything Left to See in the Movie, Asks Twitterati
Image: Hobbs and Shaw/Twitter
That Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) are too muscular and tough nuts to crack was evident since their entry into The Fast and the Furious franchise. But the latest trailer of the upcoming spin-off Hobbs and Shaw is taking the car-flying, action-filled and adrenaline fueled film series to another level.

The trailer opens with a painful looking fight sequence inside a chambered facility, both Hoobs and Shaw putting out the bad guys without breaking a sweat. The upbeat score and fast cuts just enhance the effect of the falling bodies. Totally ruthless at this point, the crime fighting duo accelerate the pain quotient by the second, for the next two minutes.

A formidable-looking-genetically-enhanced villain (Idris Elba as Brixton) and his team of mercenaries look like they could give Hobbs and Shaw a run for their money, but what do they know. They can just try their best.

Many, and we mean it, many fallen bodies and insane action set pieces later (equally shot on land, air, high raised buildings and sea), Hobbs and Shaw land up in home where the finale will go down, or the place itself will go down in the showdown. They should totally come up with a different genre for this one, it's that intense. See here to believe:




Twitter fans were quick to respond. See some of the reactions to the Hobbs and Shaw trailer here:













Hobbs and Shaw will release on August 2. Featuring Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns and Helen Mirren in other pivotal roles, the film is directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan.

