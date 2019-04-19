Hobbs and Shaw Trailer: Is There Anything Left to See in the Movie, Asks Twitterati
The new action and adrenaline fueled trailer of 'Hobbs and Shaw' was released on Thursday leaving the fans wondering if there was any more action left to be seen in the film. Read here.
Image: Hobbs and Shaw/Twitter
The trailer opens with a painful looking fight sequence inside a chambered facility, both Hoobs and Shaw putting out the bad guys without breaking a sweat. The upbeat score and fast cuts just enhance the effect of the falling bodies. Totally ruthless at this point, the crime fighting duo accelerate the pain quotient by the second, for the next two minutes.
A formidable-looking-genetically-enhanced villain (Idris Elba as Brixton) and his team of mercenaries look like they could give Hobbs and Shaw a run for their money, but what do they know. They can just try their best.
Many, and we mean it, many fallen bodies and insane action set pieces later (equally shot on land, air, high raised buildings and sea), Hobbs and Shaw land up in home where the finale will go down, or the place itself will go down in the showdown. They should totally come up with a different genre for this one, it's that intense. See here to believe:
Saving the world is easy, but working together is going to be a real pain in the ass. @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw hits theaters August 2. ❤️ this tweet to be the first to see new content. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/hsXT88Pyeh— Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) April 18, 2019
Twitter fans were quick to respond. See some of the reactions to the Hobbs and Shaw trailer here:
I this point I feel like we've seen every action sequence from the movie in the trailers. Yet, I'm still going to watch it. https://t.co/8lKN9MZtpb— Phillip (@OKTXARPoke) April 18, 2019
HOBBS & SHAW is a very unassuming name for what looks like the most giddily batshit action figure mash-up bag of mayhem ever. That trailer is eleven minutes long. They should call that film ALL OF IT. Plus Black Superman. A+— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) April 18, 2019
Hobbs & Shaw looks like a 150 million dollar Cannon movie. This is not a criticism.— Jessica Ritchey (@Ruby_Stevens) April 18, 2019
"Look at me, I'm black superman". You know its gonna be lit when @idriselba has killa one liners. https://t.co/TjZhPq7TNI— Ogbowu David (@Kermit_kay) April 18, 2019
Hobbs and Shaw will release on August 2. Featuring Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns and Helen Mirren in other pivotal roles, the film is directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan.
