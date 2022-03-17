Hold Your Breath! Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Attacks’ Fans' Hearts With Her Jaw-Dropping Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez is juggling between promotions of her two upcoming Bollywood films - Bachchhan Paandey and Attack. Despite the busy schedule, the Sri Lankan beauty has managed to impress us with her latest look. On Thursday, the actress shared a series of pictures from the recent promotional event for Attack which also stars John Abraham in the lead role. The 36-year-old was spotted in a chocolate brown dress.

The corset-like top of the dress came with a pencil skirt-esque look which accentuated the hour-glass look of the actress. The dress also featured shoulder straps and a fringed neckline. Jacqueline kept her hair open and accessorised the look with a pair of diamond earrings. She also wore a pair of black heels with the dress. Sharing the pictures of her latest fashion outing, the actress promoted her movie in the caption as she wrote, “Attack.”

Commenting on Jacqueline’s look, celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttathil wrote, “Ufffffff I am tired and happy. Because 2 promotions together and we still got 2 different looks. [Attack] promotions I am so excited.”

Attack, besides Jacqueline, also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is touted to be a unique action thriller. It is set to release in theatres on April 1.

Earlier this week, Jacqueline was busy promoting Bachchhan Paandey which is set to release tomorrow, March 18. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi and is directed by Farhad Samji. For one of the promotional events of the film, Jacqueline had opted to go for a bright traditional look. The actress was spotted wearing a coral shade saree with a red printed pattern all over. The saree came with balloon sleeves and a flirty back cut out tied by strings. Jacquline opted for a high ponytail with loose fringes framing her face and accessorised her look with a pair of traditional pearl earrings.

