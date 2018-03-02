Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans

T 2730 - Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान आपके जीवन को सुख, समृद्धि और शांति के रंगो से भर दे।

Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the Colors of happiness, peace and prosperity.👍😍👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2018

This Holi be kind, don't throw color on animals 🙏🏻



Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli



आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay 👩‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

#HappyHoli everyone! May god gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi! pic.twitter.com/gaSIp2GIJf — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 2, 2018

Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again #happyholi2018 #HappyHoli — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/obVJ22A8IO — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2018

Acquaintances come together to play Holi to be friends later perhaps ! Our Ancestors invented social mechanisms to bring people closer in a colourful way. Happy Holi every one. Have Colourful Fun. pic.twitter.com/5haoMAGenR — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 2, 2018

‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

This holi no panda-monium! Don’t waste water or food - spread sweet moments and make colourful memories ❤️🙏🏼#happyholi pic.twitter.com/lHi7cSI8Yl — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) March 2, 2018

