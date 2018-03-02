Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Juhi Chawla on Friday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Rannvijay Singh and Taapsee Pannu were among those who wished a simple "Happy Holi", some celebrities urged their fans to avoid wasting water and asked men to behave with women.
Here is what they tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Happy Holi... The colours of life be within you ever.
T 2730 - Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018
T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018
Anupam Kher: Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity.
आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान आपके जीवन को सुख, समृद्धि और शांति के रंगो से भर दे।— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2018
Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the Colors of happiness, peace and prosperity.👍😍👍
Akshay Kumar wrote: This Holi be kind, don't throw colour on animals.
This Holi be kind, don't throw color on animals 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018
Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli
आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC
Juhi Chawla: The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive and repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, no plastic balloons.
The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay 👩🏫 pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018
Vivek Oberoi: Happy Holi everyone! May God gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi!
#HappyHoli everyone! May god gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi! pic.twitter.com/gaSIp2GIJf— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 2, 2018
Shekhar Kapur: Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again! Happy Holi 2018. Happy Holi.
Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again #happyholi2018 #HappyHoli— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 2, 2018
Arjun Rampal: Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. Happy Holi.
Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/obVJ22A8IO— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 2, 2018
Twinkle Khanna: Happy Holi folks! Here's to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears. Holi hai!
Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2018
Adil Hussain: Acquaintances come together to play Holi to be friends later perhaps ! Our Ancestors invented social mechanisms to bring people closer in a colourful way. Happy Holi every one. Have colourful fun.
Acquaintances come together to play Holi to be friends later perhaps ! Our Ancestors invented social mechanisms to bring people closer in a colourful way. Happy Holi every one. Have Colourful Fun. pic.twitter.com/5haoMAGenR— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 2, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Bura na maano holi hai' is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. Happy Holi
‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018
Soha Ali Khan: This Holi, no panda-monium! Don't waste water or food - spread sweet moments and make colourful memories.
This holi no panda-monium! Don’t waste water or food - spread sweet moments and make colourful memories ❤️🙏🏼#happyholi pic.twitter.com/lHi7cSI8Yl— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) March 2, 2018
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring
- Bigg Boss: All is Not Well Between Priyank & Vikas? Splitsvilla Heartthrob Clarifies
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist