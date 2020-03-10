Holi 2020: 5 Films You Can Watch to Celebrate the Festival of Colours

Holi is one of the most widely-celebrated and joyous fetival in the country. It is the perfect time to josh around with one's friends and spend quality time with family. Not only do the colours brighten up every street, Holi can also bring out the wild side to everyone.

However, after the usual festivities are done, sweets distributed and relatives met, there is always the scope of relaxing with a movie that you can watch with the entire family. Also, if you are thinking of giving the festivities a miss due to the Coronavirus scare, there are always films to the rescue.

Here are five films you can watch with your loved ones on Holi:

Sholay

There are not many films in this world that are both blockbusters and cult-classics. Ramesh Sippy's multi-starrer, magnum opus Sholay, featuring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, is one such film. One of the most popular films of all time, Sholay is a perfect pick for every move. It is part hilarious, part tragic and a perfect amalgamation of both. From iconic dialogues to the very special Holi sequence where we find out the reason for Thakur Baldev Singh's vengeance, Sholay is a must-watch on Holi.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This wholesome, coming of age film by Ayan Mukerji is a Holi favourite, and we do not only mean because of Balam Pichkari. Of course, it has one of the best Holi song sequences ever that plays in every nook and corner of the country during the festival. But the film also explores the theme of friendship. To watch Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi bond over a trek, singing Amitabh Bachchan songs, Aditi and Naina's friendship growing stronger over the years or Avi and Bunny making up while Aditi gets dressed to be a bride- this film has some unforgettable scenes. It will be a great experience with both friends and family.

Raanjhana

This is quite an unconventional addition to the list, but hear us out. You can be team 'Kundan was a creep' and team 'Kundan was a romantic' but it still makes Ranjhana a film everyone should watch. Be it for a raw depiction of unrequited love, or the importance of student protests, especially in the time of political unrest. Raanjhana also shows Varanasi beautifully, talk about religious intolerance and how there are consequences to your actions. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhana has a visual delight of a Holi sequence.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti might not have an extensive song and dance sequence for Holi but it is a very important watch nonetheless. The film takes on the concept of the youth standing up to establishment. A group of students are picked to play Indian freedom fighters, which awaken their patriotism and they becomen rebels with a cause. Starring Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten in lead roles, Rang De Basanti is a must-watch.

Judgementall Hai Kya

A very sudden shift in genre from other feel-good Holi films, but we wanted to give you a real choice. A Holi sequence which is very different from the rest and starts the chain of events, Judgementall Hai Kya is a thriller that keeps you on your toes till the very end. As complex as the human psyche it represents, the film manages to perfectly combine into a classic tale of whodunnit with stellar performances by Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film will be quite an entertaining watch for you on Holi.

