Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Priceless Festive Throwback with Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan
Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Priceless Festive Throwback with Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan

On the occasion of Holi, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram account.

On Holi, Amitabh Bachchan has treated fans with a perfect festive throwback. The actor took to his Instagram account to share an old black-and-white picture of himself with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. The priceless throwback pic shows young Amitabh in a festive mood as he flashes a million-dollar smile while carrying baby Abhishek on his shoulders. Amitabh revisited his song Rang Barse from the film Silsila (1981) and used it in the caption. He wrote, “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse… Holi Hai."

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan hinted he would receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he recovers from his eye surgery. Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and said that the recovery is “slow and difficult". A few weeks ago, Bachchan underwent successful surgery for his other eye.

A couple of days back, Bachchan was honoured with the FIAF Award for his dedication and contribution to the preservation of the world’s film heritage by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF). During the virtual event, Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan hailed Bachchan as a “celebrated actor" and “living legend".

first published:March 29, 2021, 10:49 IST