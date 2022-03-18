Holi 2022: 5 Bollywood Songs To Make Your Holi Date Even More Romantic

Holi 2022 will finally be celebrated outdoors with people after 2 whole years. Needless to say, the air will be riddled with colour, anticipation and excitement. With fits checked and profiles ready, Gen Z is already searching for a profile that is their perfect Swipe Right Material.

Music has been making Holi lit for all of us for decades, and for that main character moment, the vibes must not only match, but be immaculate. This is where Tinder’s music mode comes to your rescue! About 40% of all Gen Z members globally have already added Anthems to their profiles and when they do, they see a nearly 10% increase in matches. We spoke to some GenZ Tinder members and here is a list of 5 Holi anthems you can add to your Tinder profile to make this festival of colour even more romantic:

1. Ik Junoon (Paint It Red) - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

JUST because we can’t GO to Spain for the Tomatina festival, doesn’t mean we can’t create our own Indian version of it on Holi. Just switch out the tomatoes for red water balloons and some gulaal and we’re set - let’s paint the world red!

2. Gulabi - Shuddh Desi Romance

Stepping completely away from basic Holi anthems, here’s an off-beat one that has nothing to do with the festival, but is named after the most common colour. With immaculate vibes, this song is the perfect background music to the sneaky looks passing between you and your match. If you think your music taste is ‘different’ this is the Holi song for you.

3. Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Of course we had to mention the Holi anthem of today’s time! Balam Pichkaari is to genZ what ‘Rang Barse’ was to baby boomers, and no Holi party is complete without feeling like the main character and asking with a hair flip and arms open ki “itna maza kyun aa raha hai”.

4. Let’s Nacho - Kapoor & Sons

Holi after all, is nothing short of a themed dance party where people also play with colours. If the previous anthems didn’t get you in the feel of the festival, this one most definitely will do the trick. And tbh, this list wouldn’t be complete without at least 1 Punjabi song in it. Break the ice by challenging them to a dance battle!

5. Udd Gaye - Ritviz

Did you know Ritviz wrote this song about the first time he fell in love? This song is an absolute vibe - and perfect for a first date! Maybe, while you play Holi or indulge in gujiyas together with your match, you’ll feel yourself getting lost in their eyes.

With the long weekend approaching fast, set the song you love as your Anthem and set the vibe for a perfect Holi-date! For more songs to add to your Holi Anthem list, listen to Tinder’s Holi Anthems playlist on Spotify.

