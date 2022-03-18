Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy Wish Fans 'Love' and 'Happiness'

Just like 2021, this time, too, Bollywood celebrities are planning to have an intimate celebration on Holi due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But they have taken to social media to wish their fans a Happy Holi. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a video of him playing with gulaal on his Instagram account and wished everyone on the festival. “I wish you and your entire family a very Happy Holi," Akshay wrote in the caption.

Hrithik Roshan wrote a note in Hindi for his fans to wish Happy Holi. “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi! May this colour bring sweetness in your relationships, and the feeling of happiness remains intact in your hearts," Hrithik wrote in Hindi.

Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration with her husband Suraj Nambiar. This is Mouni and Suraj’s first Holi after marriage. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in January. Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, “May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love and laughter. Happy Holi!"

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor also took to his social media handle to extend warm wishes to his fans on Holika Dahan. Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Shahid wrote, “It’s the night of Holika Dahan and we light this fire to mark the triumph of good over evil and welcome the season of spring. Happy Holi everyone." Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans and followers a Happy Holi with a photo of Shri Vithal Mandir in Sion, Mumbai.

T 4223 - @sionvithalmandir Sion, Mumbai - 22.श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर, शीव, मुंबई - ४०००२२,फाल्गुन हुताशनी पौर्णिमा, होळी, मंदिरातील होलिका दहन सायंकाळी ७.३० वाजता, गुरूवार, १७ मार्च २०२२.सर्व भाविकांना होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. pic.twitter.com/twkZkP1cyr— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2022

Actresses Anushka Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Juhi Chawla also extended their best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the festival of colours.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.