Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan Applies Colour On Jaya Bachchan, Shares Pics From Low-Key Holika Puja

mitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from the low-key Holika celebrations of the Bachchan family on his Instagram and blog. The actor shared a picture in which he was seen applying colour of his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan’s forehead. Jaya was seen wearing a yellow ensemble while Amitabh opted for a white kurta and a pink Nehru jacket. He shared the picture on Instagram and wished fans, “My best wishes for Holi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

He also took to his blog and shared more pictures from the Holika puja. The actor shared pictures of the Holika bonfire blazing in the yard of the family’s home in Mumbai while he, Jaya and their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda offered their prayers. In one picture, Jaya was seen wrapped in Navya’s arms. Navya had also shared a picture of her mother, Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan from the Holika dehen.

Although the puja, Amitabh said that the celebrations will be restricted this year for there had been a death in their extended family. “Celebration shall be restricted .. passings in the family on the day .. distant form home .. and the protocol of the virus (sic)," he wrote on his blog. “Holika burns amidst the moon in its brightness .. evil be destroyed .. peace and well being prevail .. the colours of Holi bring life and light .. and may the varied colours be the colours of our lives - bright shining and in the happiest of celebrations," he added.

Advertisement

Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were missing from the celebrations. On Wednesday night, the trio was seen boarding a flight out of Mumbai. While it is unclear where the family was headed, paparazzi present at the airport taking their pictures suggested they were off for a holiday. Meanwhile, the Bachchan family also celebrated Shweta Bachchan’s birthday recently. Shweta hosted a birthday bash on Wednesday night with Jaya, Navya and many stars from the industry attending the gathering.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.