Holi 2022: Celebrate The Festival of Colour With Pawan Singh’s Top Bhojpuri Songs

Holi, the festival of colours is here, but what could be cooler than a musical Holi? To celebrate the spirit of Holi, there are songs and then there are Bhojpuri songs. In fact, the search for Holi 2022 Bhojpuri songs is already getting significant traction. Both Bollywood and Bhojpuri film industries have a distinct and deep association with festivals.

There are several Bhojpuri musicians and actors, but singer-actor Pawan Singh has a cult following. Pawan has collaborated with nearly all of the industry’s A-list filmmakers. The artist, who shot to fame with Lollipop Lagelu, has several Holi hits credited to his account. Since Holi is around the corner, we have listed some of his best Holi songs that are always on the top of the DJ’s list of Holi tracks.

Holi ke maja

Raushan Singh Vishwash wrote the song Holi Ke Maja, while Priyanshu Singh created the music. The star was seen shaking a leg with Shweta Mahara in the video.

White White Lehenga

This was Pawan Singh’s first music video after his return from London, and it was released on the festival of Holi. It is clear from the video that it was shot in a romantic Bollywood manner.

Holiya Ke Aayil Bahar

Holiya Ke Aayil Bahar, one of Pawan Singh’s most famous tunes sung with Sadhana Sargam, was released in 2006. The song contains bright and upbeat music with great lyrics that you will undoubtedly love dancing to.

Babuaan Ke Jaan Hau

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh delivered the track from the album “Holi Hindustan ki," with lyrics by Manoj Matalbi. When it comes to Holi celebrations, this song has become a must-hear.

Braj Me Nandlal

The song differs from other Bhojpuri songs in that the tempo is sluggish with a touch of the spiritual element. Most people appreciate the song since it is ethically decent and lacks typical Bhojpuri content.

However, if making a playlist or shuffling between these songs seems like a huge task to you, we even have a solution for that. Here’s a jukebox of Pawan’s top 10 Holi songs to get you in the Holi mood:

Happy Holi!

