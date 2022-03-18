Holi 2022: From Ram-Leela to Padmaavat, When the Festival of Colours Was More Than a Song

Not only does the festival of colours Holi usher-in a new spirit in our lives but it sometimes changes the course of a film and gives the much-needed twist. In the films, Holi is used as an occasion to express love, seal bonds, shame villains, or even resolve conflicts. This year, let’s take a look at some iconic scenes in Bollywood that is built around Holi celebrations:

Padmaavat

The Holi scene in Padmaavat is shot in a very sensuous setting and is displayed passionately. The festival symbolises the turn of events that prompted Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) to change his strategy and seek peace with the Rajputs, which brought a shocking twist of faith for both sides. His diplomatic move was disguised as a mark of mutual understanding and friendship, therefore Khilji colours his face in bright saffron colour in order to celebrate Holi with the Rajputs.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha song “Gori Tu Latth Maar” is symbolic of the Latth maar Holi, mainly played in Mathura Vrindavan. In the film, after Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) leaves Keshav and returns to her paternal home, Keshav (Akshay Kumar) comes and tries to woo her back, only to be beaten up with sticks. Now, according to legend, Lord Krishna was also shooed away by the female friends of Radha when he came to her village to play Holi with her.

Ram-Leela

Holi in Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela gave the lead characters a chance to do something which they otherwise would not have done. During Holi celebrations in the film, the lead pair is seen smearing colour on each other. The electrifying chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, makes the ambiance emotionally charged up and the two, who belong to opposing families, end up getting intimate. The sequence is followed by the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya which just adds on to the drama.

Raanjhanaa

Anand L. Rai's Raanjhanaa marked Dhanush's Bollywood debut and what a treat to moviegoers it was. A moment in the film where Sonam Kapoor paints Dhanush with Holi colours was just adorable. The scene was shot as a part of the song – Raanjhanaa, and Dhanush's depiction of a one-sided lover assuming that the love of her life is smearing colours on his face was awe-inspiring.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster. Everything about the movie was just pitch perfect – including the songs. One of the chartbuster songs in the film was 'Balam Pichkaari', the Holi song. It to date remains one of the most popular Bollywood songs for the Holi festival. In the film, Naina (Deepika Padukone) is seen losing herself and dancing to the tunes of this song with joy. The song also marks a shift in Deepika’s character as she falls in love with Bunny (Ranbir).

We wish you a happy Holi.

