HOLI 2022: Who doesn’t love Holi! Bollywood celebrities often post old photos and videos from their Holi celebration on social media that serve as a treat for fans. Fans love to get a glimpse at photos that give a sneak peek into the lives of their favorite stars! Throwback Thursday or #TBT has become a much sought-after trend on Instagram. Let’s take a look at some of the wonderful throwback Holi photos of top Bollywood celebrities:

Abhishek Bachchan never shies away from posting some of the rare, precious photos of his family. He shared a throwback Holi photo (with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya) from a time before the pandemic.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared a heartwarming photo from their Holi celebration. Their cute daughter, Inaaya could be seen lovingly putting colors on her mother.

The Kapoor sisters are always in vogue for their fashion, films, lifestyle choices, and most definitely drop-dead gorgeous photos. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor keep giving fans a glimpse into their lovely family life by sharing adorable photos. Here Kareena could be seen celebrating Holi last year for two years, 2021 and 2020.

Karisma had a fun-filled Holi and these photos are proof of that.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors in the Hindi film industry who scores high on the coolness quotient. His throwback photos are pure gems, and always have a funny caption.

Priyanka shared this exuberant photo smeared in colours. Here she could be seen playing Holi with her husband and in-laws. This throwback picture shows what a beautiful bond they share!

Sunny Leone celebrated Holi with her husband and three beautiful children. This throwback photo is from their celebration in 2020.

Ranveer Singh had a ball during the Holi celebration in 2018 when he played Holi with Pharrell Williams.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are the most happening Bollywood couple. Here’s a throwback photo from their 2020 Holi celebration.

