Holi 2022: Preity Zinta's Twins To Dia Mirza's Son, Star Kids Celebrating The Festival of Colours For The First Time

The festival of Holi is celebrated with equal joy and fervour across India. Families and friends come together to celebrate this occasion with their loved ones. Bollywood and television celebrities are no different! They too celebrate Holi in a lavish way with most of them coming together for a Holi Party. However, several star kids are celebrating Holi for the first time this year.

Whether it is Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough or Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, several Bollywood and TV celebrities became parents last year and are excited to celebrate their kids’ first Holi. Here is a look at some of the star kids who are celebrating the festivals of colour for the first time:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough - The Bollywood star and her husband welcomed their twins in November last year through surrogacy. We cannot wait to see what Gia and Jai’s first Holi will look like.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi - Dia Mirza got married to entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi in an unconventional ceremony and the couple welcomed their first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on 14 May last year. It will be Avyaan’s first Holi and we are sure the Rekhi family will make it special for him.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi - Neha and Angad welcomed their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi on October 3 last year. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Mehr. This year, the Bedi family is celebrating Mehr’s younger brother’s first Holi.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh - The couple became proud parents for the second time in July last year after they welcomed their son. We are already thrilled to see how little Jovan will celebrate his first holi with his parents.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani - After giving birth to two sons Zack and Leo, actress and model Lisa Haydon gave birth to her third child, a daughter and named her Lara. She often shares photos with her baby girl on her Instagram profile. While Lisa lives in Singapore, it will be a delight to see how she celebrates the festival of colours.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya - Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child on June 2 last year. The couple named their son Aryaveer, who will be celebrating his first Holi this year.

Addite Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik - The famous TV couple welcomed their baby Ekbir on 29th April last year and are all geared up to celebrate their little munchkin’s first Holi with great zest and zeal.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor: The popular television actor became a proud father to a baby girl in September last year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Shaheer shares a picture of her daughter as he sends Holi wishes to his fans.

