Holi 2022: Telugu Songs to Set the Mood Right on Festival of Colours

HOLI 2022: Holi has always been a public festival celebrated with enthusiasm in the country. This year, the vibrant festival will be celebrated on March 18. The festival lasts for a night and is also celebrated the next day. Holi songs are popular in all languages and many movies have picturised celebrations in different ways. Tollywood also has contributed to bringing the colourful festival to life on the big screen. Here are a few Telugu songs to play on Holi and set the mood right.

Holi Holi

The song Holi Holi is from the popular Telugu movie Kushi starring Pawan Kalyan, Bhoomika Chawla and Sivaji. The song is sung by Mano S.Janki while the music is composed by Mani Sharma. The song is perfect to play on holi and dance your hearts out.

Dum Dum Dum

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song Dum Dum from the film Murari is another perfect Holi song to add to your playlist. The tunes of the song are perfect to play on Holi and it’s one of the most popular songs.

Rangeli Holi

Prabhas’song Rangeli Holi is from the film Chakram, and the song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The song perfectly described the traditions of the Holi festival in Southern India. Prabhas and Charmme Kaur’s dancing energy levels can never be matched.

Rangu Rabba Rabba

From the film Rakhi, the song Rangu Rabba Rabba features Ileana D’Cruz and Jr NTR. This is one of Jr NTR’s fans’ most popular songs and is a must add to your Holi playlist. NTR’s hook step from the film is what made the song popular and iconic.

Ekasegathattha

One of the most beautiful song describing the Holi festival is Ekasegathattha from the film Seetaramaraju. The soothing song features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Hari Krishna and Sanghvi amongst others.

