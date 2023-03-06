HOLI 2023: Holi is one of the most popular, joyous and much-awaited occasions. This year the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8. As India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours in full swing, we bring to you a compilation of Holi special Kannada songs:

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

Holi Holi

It’s a lovely Kannada Holi song that has a huge fanbase. From the movie Preethse, this wonderful song was beautifully sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, Rajesh Krishnan, Chitra, and Anuradha Paudwal. The movie featured Shivrajkumar, Upendra and Sonali Bendre who infused a lot of energy to the song with their presence.

Baasinga Bigada

Yet another soulful song from the album Holi Hunnivyaga is a perfect song to set the mood for the Holi celebration. Sung by Shabbir Dange, Anuradha, the track is composed by S.A. Rajkumar, Gurukiran, and V. Harikrishna. Its earthy tunes, use of Indian traditional musical instruments lend a beautiful touch to the song. It evokes the flavor of a folk song that everyone will enjoy during Holi.

Rangero Holi

From the 1995 Kannada movie Putnanja, this song was a huge hit because of its wacky lines and lively beats. The foot-tapping number would be a great addition to the Holi playlist as it will pump up the spirits of listeners. The music composer was Hamsalekha. It was sung by Mano and Minmini.

Rangu Rangu

A soulful track that will help you soak in the romance, the fun, and enjoy the Holi to the fullest, this song continues to be a favorite for many. It was from the movie Prem Kahani. It has been composed by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Shreya Ghoshal and Ilaiyaraaja lent their magical voices to this lovely track.

Haalige Heppaki

This melodious song from the album Holi Hunnivyaga spreads a rare joy amid the festival. As you witness the riot of colors on this Holi, don’t forget to play this song at your party. The song is sung by Shabbira Dange, Nanditha and Shamita.

Read all the Latest Movies News here