Holi 2023: WATCH Bhojpuri Songs to Make Your Celebrations Unforgettable

HOLI 2023: Ahead of Holi, Indians have painted themselves with multi-colour enthusiasm, energy and unmatchable zeal. The excitement around the festival of colour has truly reached some other level. And why not? After all, it is the celebration of liveliness, joy, of course, familial ties and close relationships. Starting with Choti Holi, Holika Dahan and finally Dhulandi or Rangwali, the festival of colours in India will be celebrated on March 8.

From bright colours and scrumptious food to reunion with your loved ones, all Hindus across the globe mark the day with pompous celebrations and much fervour. Therefore, any celebration is totally incomplete without euphoric songs and ecstatic moves on the dance floor. And talking about dance and songs, how can you miss the energy of Bhojpuri numbers?

As you were busy planning the grandeurs of your Holi party, we pitched in by pulling together a list of hearty Bhojpuri Holi songs, so that stars like Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Ritesh Pandey can set the mood of your celebrations.

White White Lehenga

Trust us when we say this. The eccentric beats of Pawan Singh’s song and the sassiness of Smrity Sinha are what your dance floor needs, during the Holi celebrations. Rocking the internet since last year, Pawan Singh literally sparked the craze across the nation when he released his track White White Lehenga. The song is all about fun moves and quirky lyrics.

Hazaar Gaari

The list will be incomplete if we do not include Bhojpuri cinema superstar Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. A stunning vocal combination of Nirahua and Antra Singh Priyanka, Hazaar Gaari is all about the fun of the festival of colours. In addition, the energetic moves by Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey will surely force you to shake a leg.

Hamar Bade Pati

Just a week-old track by Khesari Lal Yadav is turning out to be a rage in the nation. Released on February 27, the video shows Khesari and Shilpi Raghwani setting the stage on fire with their sizzling moves. Apart from Khesari, Shilpi Raj has also lent her voice to the track, penned by Prakash Pardeshi and composed by Shubham Raj.

Teen Rupaya

Penned by R.S Pritam, Teen Rupaya features the vocals of Ritesh Pandey. The song, whose music is given by Ratan Baba, is all about the enjoyment around the pompous celebration of Holi.

Babuni Tere Rang Mein

Yet another piece of work by Pawan Singh. The on-point collaboration of the Indian playback singer with actress Tridha Choudhary, in the video, will truly force you to get on the dance floor. Along with Pawan, singer Sharvi Yadav’s voice forces you to play the song on a loop. Penned by Dr Sagar, Babuni Tere Rang Mein is composed and backed by Salim-Sulaiman.

