Holi Song Mere Angne Mein: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares First Look of Music Video with Asim Riaz

Jacqueline Fernandez has dropped the first look poster of the upcoming music video Mere Angne Mein, which will hit the market on March 8.

Since being posted, the snap alone has got over 5 lakhs likes in less than two hours. Jacqueline is seen inside water in a shot of her bare back.

T-Series has also shared the poster on their official Twitter handle. They wrote, "#MereAngneMein is all set to be your favourite dance number! Releasing on 8th March. @itsBhushanKumar @Asli_Jacqueline @iamrealasim @iAmNehaKakkar @tanishkbagchi @SapruandRao @RajaHasanSagar (sic)."

Mere Angne Mein video music will also feature Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz opposite Jacqueline. Both of them have been regularly sharing behind the scenes moments from the sets. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song has been written by Vayu. Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan have given voice to the track.

In Bollywood, Jacqueline will be appearing soon in action film Attack, starring John Abraham. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the project is bank rolled by John.

Speaking about her role, Jacqueline said, "I play a really fantastic role in the film, and the role that Rakul does is also brilliant. When I heard the story, I was like 'Wow, Rakul's role is really nice' (laughs). I think she will do full justice to it. I am happy she is part of the project”.

