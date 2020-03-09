Holi Song 'Mere Angne Mein' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz Out Now, Watch Video

Holi song Mere Angne Mein was launched by T-Series on Monday and the video follows the theme of a time travelling man. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's segment appears with Jacqueline Fernandez as they try to figure out their dynamics in the peppy number sung by Neha Kakkar. Mere Angne mein music has been modernised by composer Tanishk Bagchi while its video has been shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Choreographer Shabina Khan has taken charge of the dance department.

Jacqueline has danced with grace in the upbeat track. She is seen as a princess in a traditional outfit and jewellery. Sets and ambiance resemble a traditional castle setting. Asim has not much to do in the Mere Angne Mein music video and features in few segments as his character tries to understand the new milieu he is in. The video travels between the 1400 AD and current time. Check out the Holi track below:

Asim will also feature in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana, set to release on March 18. Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon's Filhall cover has been delayed and will now release on March 12.

