Hollywood Actor Campbell Becomes Blind in One Eye After Accident Involving a Champagne Cork

Actor Theo Campbell has lost vision in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork. Campbell took to Instagram to share details about the incident with his fans.

"Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated," he wrote. "So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.. . But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe ♥️♥️♥️ if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :)," he added.

Along with the post, the "Love Island" star also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sporting a large patch over his eye.

Soon after he posted the picture, the 28-year-old’s comment box was flooded with wishes from the likes of Caroline Flack and his fellow Love Island stars. ‘Ah bro sorry to hear this news, everything will be bless g, mad things happen in life but we roll with the punches. Mans jus got a new niche fashion accessory to rock [sic],’ Marcel Somerville commented.

Apart from him, Jenna Compono wrote, "Ahh feel better Theo!!" while Johnny Bananas added, "Thnkin of you brother, get well soon."

