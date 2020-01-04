Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Attends Dalai Lama’s Session In Bodh Gaya, See Pic

Hollywood actor Richard Gere is in India on a seemingly spiritual tour. He also attended the Dalai Lama’s teaching sessions in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

As per ANI, Gere, 70, attended a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya on January 3.

Gere, who started his acting career in the ‘70s, has starred in global hits like American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride and Chicago. An advocate of human rights in Tibet, Gere has been studying Buddhism since his 20s.

In a 2019 interview, he talked about global issues. He said, "I see populism in the US, and it's obviously happening here in Europe, and Asia. It's happening everywhere. So that's the context for this very human story.”

