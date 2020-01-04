Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Attends Dalai Lama’s Session In Bodh Gaya, See Pic

Rochard Gere has starred in global hits like American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride and Chicago.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Attends Dalai Lama’s Session In Bodh Gaya, See Pic
Image: Richard Gere in India/ ANI

Hollywood actor Richard Gere is in India on a seemingly spiritual tour. He also attended the Dalai Lama’s teaching sessions in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

As per ANI, Gere, 70, attended a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya on January 3.

Gere, who started his acting career in the ‘70s, has starred in global hits like American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride and Chicago. An advocate of human rights in Tibet, Gere has been studying Buddhism since his 20s.

In a 2019 interview, he talked about global issues. He said, "I see populism in the US, and it's obviously happening here in Europe, and Asia. It's happening everywhere. So that's the context for this very human story.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram