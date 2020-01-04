Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Attends Dalai Lama’s Session In Bodh Gaya, See Pic
Rochard Gere has starred in global hits like American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride and Chicago.
Image: Richard Gere in India/ ANI
Hollywood actor Richard Gere is in India on a seemingly spiritual tour. He also attended the Dalai Lama’s teaching sessions in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.
As per ANI, Gere, 70, attended a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya on January 3.
Gere, who started his acting career in the ‘70s, has starred in global hits like American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride and Chicago. An advocate of human rights in Tibet, Gere has been studying Buddhism since his 20s.
In a 2019 interview, he talked about global issues. He said, "I see populism in the US, and it's obviously happening here in Europe, and Asia. It's happening everywhere. So that's the context for this very human story.”
Bihar: Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Gere attended a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya. (3.1.20) pic.twitter.com/NBnoNdLVP7— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Consumed Painkillers for Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Scenes?
- Defending Champions Sethu FC Troubled by Scheduling Conflict Between TWL and Indian Women's League
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe