Hollywood Actress Julianne Moore To Head Venice Film Festival Jury

Hollywood actress Julianne Moore will head the main international jury at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. It runs from August 31 to September 10.

Moore will have on her panel six men and women, including French director Audrey Diwan, who won the Golden Lion last year for Happening, Italian moviemaker Leonardo Di Costanzo and Argentinian Mariano Cohn. Apart from them, we would also have Rodrigo Sorogoyen from Spain, Iranian actress Leila Hatami and Japanese author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.

The jury will give away the Golden Lion for the Best Film, and Silver Lions for Best Actor, and Best Actress among other trophies.

