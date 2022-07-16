CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Movies » Hollywood Actress Julianne Moore To Head Venice Film Festival Jury
1-MIN READ

Hollywood Actress Julianne Moore To Head Venice Film Festival Jury

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2022, 11:29 IST

All India |

Julianne Moore will head the main international jury at the upcoming Venice Film Festival (Photo: Twitter)

Julianne Moore will head the main international jury at the upcoming Venice Film Festival (Photo: Twitter)

Moore is the ninth woman to be the international jury president in the festival’s 79-year history, and the third in the last six years.

Hollywood actress Julianne Moore will head the main international jury at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. It runs from August 31 to September 10.

Moore will have on her panel six men and women, including French director Audrey Diwan, who won the Golden Lion last year for Happening, Italian moviemaker Leonardo Di Costanzo and Argentinian Mariano Cohn. Apart from them, we would also have Rodrigo Sorogoyen from Spain, Iranian actress Leila Hatami and Japanese author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.

The jury will give away the Golden Lion for the Best Film, and Silver Lions for Best Actor, and Best Actress among other trophies.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 16, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:July 16, 2022, 11:29 IST