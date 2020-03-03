English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Hollywood Celebrities Mourn 'Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton's Death

James Lipton, an actor-turned-drama-school-dean got hundreds of Hollywood luminaries to open up about their life and art and became an unlikely celebrity.

Actor, writer and popular show host James Lipton passed away on March 2, 2020 (Monday) at his home in Manhattan at the age of 93.

Lipton, an actor-turned-drama-school-dean who got hundreds of Hollywood luminaries to open up about their life and art and became an unlikely celebrity himself as the longtime host of Inside the Actors Studio, died of bladder cancer at his New York home, his wife, Kedakai Lipton confirmed to AP News.

Famous as the host of Inside the Actors Studio, Lipton was remembered on the social media by celebrities as “kind” and “inspirational” following the confirmation of his death. Mark Ruffalo took to his Twitter handle to extend his respect for the erudite emcee. He thanked Lipton for “some of the greatest actor and actress interviews."

Andy Cohen, who was an executive on Bravo during Lipton’s tenure as the show, remembered Lipton to be “warm” and “meticulous”.

Barbra Streisand paid respects to Lipton, saying his interest in an “actor’s process” was “so refreshing”.

Larry King, veteran television and radio host, wrote, “James Lipton always knew the secret to a great interview, which is to make it about the guest and not about himself."

English television personality Piers Morgan also tweeted on Lipton’s passing away.

Melissa Fumero, of Brooklyn 99-fame took to Twitter to remember Lipton.

Lipton started his career by appearing on the stage and several television series. In 1994, he began hosting Inside the Actors Studio, a seminar-like setup that provided the chance to students to learn live from professionals. The show came on Bravo and generated high ratings for the channel.

The poise and gossip-free approach with which Lipton interviewed celebrities on the show earned him great respect.

