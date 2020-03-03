Hollywood Celebrities Mourn 'Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton's Death

Actor, writer and popular show host James Lipton passed away on March 2, 2020 (Monday) at his home in Manhattan at the age of 93.

Lipton, an actor-turned-drama-school-dean who got hundreds of Hollywood luminaries to open up about their life and art and became an unlikely celebrity himself as the longtime host of Inside the Actors Studio, died of bladder cancer at his New York home, his wife, Kedakai Lipton confirmed to AP News.

Famous as the host of Inside the Actors Studio, Lipton was remembered on the social media by celebrities as “kind” and “inspirational” following the confirmation of his death. Mark Ruffalo took to his Twitter handle to extend his respect for the erudite emcee. He thanked Lipton for “some of the greatest actor and actress interviews."

Rest In Peace, Mr. Lipton. Thank you for some of the greatest actor and actress interviews. https://t.co/ngkpynEwDB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 3, 2020

Andy Cohen, who was an executive on Bravo during Lipton’s tenure as the show, remembered Lipton to be “warm” and “meticulous”.

#JamesLipton was a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor. He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was always so kind to me... (cont.) — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 2, 2020

Barbra Streisand paid respects to Lipton, saying his interest in an “actor’s process” was “so refreshing”.

Rest in peace, James Lipton. He was interested in the actor’s process, which was so refreshing. pic.twitter.com/nipXbfBoCY — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 2, 2020

Larry King, veteran television and radio host, wrote, “James Lipton always knew the secret to a great interview, which is to make it about the guest and not about himself."

James Lipton always knew the secret to a great interview, which is to make it about the guest and not about himself. He was charming, funny and smart as hell too. I always enjoyed my time with him. pic.twitter.com/bRND4dn8nb — Larry King (@kingsthings) March 2, 2020

English television personality Piers Morgan also tweeted on Lipton’s passing away.

RIP James Lipton, 93, host of "Inside The Actors Studio."

Interviewed all the greats, and did so with such skill , intelligence & charm. An absolute master of his craft, always so well prepared.

His favourite actor? Charlie Chaplin.

Why? 'He was the best, a genius.' pic.twitter.com/hSfcsrz4QD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2020

Melissa Fumero, of Brooklyn 99-fame took to Twitter to remember Lipton.

Always had a soft spot for #JamesLipton, not only because I’m an acting nerd & loved his show, but mostly for the beautiful & comforting eulogy he gave at my acting teacher/mentor Doug Moston’s memorial. 💗💗🙏🏽 #RIP https://t.co/ag1o149E4u — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) March 2, 2020

Lipton started his career by appearing on the stage and several television series. In 1994, he began hosting Inside the Actors Studio, a seminar-like setup that provided the chance to students to learn live from professionals. The show came on Bravo and generated high ratings for the channel.

The poise and gossip-free approach with which Lipton interviewed celebrities on the show earned him great respect.

