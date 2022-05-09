Hollywood Couples Who Shocked Fans with Their Bizarre Habits

Celebrities’ love lives are usually under heavy scrutiny of the public eye, their relationships and flings always make headlines. Some celebrity relationships keep the internet buzzing with their strange practices and bizarre habits which lead to proliferation of memes, parodies and coverage at lightning speed. Here are a few such couples who shocked netizens with their relationships.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

In an interview with Glamour UK, Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and mentioned that they drank each other’s blood for “ritual purposes.” She stated, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” Fox continued that the couple conducted these rituals every new moon and full moon and that Machine Gun Kelly was more dramatic and willing to cut his chest open for blood while she was more “controlled.”

The couple also made headlines for the engagement ring that Kelly had picked out for Fox for their engagement in January this year. The engagement ring looked like any other expensive ring. However, in an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly described that the ring had thorns underneath so that whenever Fox tries to remove the ring it causes her pain. He justified this by saying, “Love is pain.”

Julia Fox and Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West began dating after his separation from reality TV actor, Kim Kardashian. Julia Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine that detailed their second date that included a mention of a photoshoot. West also made many alterations to Fox’s wardrobe which led to her style being an exact replica of Kim Kardashian’s.

However, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia. He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts." This statement questioned the genuinity of the unlikely romance and was slammed as a “PR stunt” by netizens which she vehemently denied.

Throughout his relationship with Fox, West tried to get back and reconcile with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian despite his romance with Julia Fox. After making her relationship’s exclusivity official with Kanye West on her podcast “Call Her Daddy”, West publicly posted a photo of Kardashian with their four children and publicly asked God to reunite all of them, according to TMZ. West and Fox broke up in February, 2022.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is the youngest of the Kardashians. He dated Blac Chyna in January 2016 after which they got engaged in March. The couple even had their own reality TV show, “Rob and Chyna.” The couple were on-again-off-again throughout 2016 and 2017. Chyna also gave birth to their five year old daughter, Dream.

The couple’s drama was unpacked in a recent legal battle that Chyna waged against the Kardashian-Jenner family where it was revealed that Chyna tied an iPhone cord around (Rob) Kardashian’s neck. She was accused of holding a gun to his head and breaking his car with a chair and hitting him with a metal rod, as reported by People.

According to E! News, in an episode of “Rob and Chyna”, Blac Chyna had created a “dungeon” with whips and chains in an effort to thank Kardashian for the effort he had put into a date.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently engaged in a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia. The couple dated in 2012 and got married in 2015. The couple ended their marriage in 2017. Following the divorce in 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing domestic abuse and the injustice that abuse victims face. Depp’s name is never mentioned but it didn’t stop several projects from dropping him.

Depp then sued his ex-wife for USD 50 million for defamation, Heard clapped back by countersuing for USD 100 million. The trial exposed the horrifying events that took place between the couple including an argument that led to Depp’s finger being severed by a tequila bottle. Other incidents include, Depp’s text exchanges with Paul Bettany on the best way to kill Heard along with threats of necrophilia and an alleged threesome between Cara Develigne, billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard. Heard was also accused of defecating in Depp’s bed.

Jurors also saw and heard several disturbing video and audio tapes in court. A video tape featured a drunk Depp banging and disrupting their kitchen before he threw the phone that was recording him on the floor, as reported by Daily Mail.

