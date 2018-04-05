English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Honours Original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, With Star On Walk Of Fame
Carter played the heroine between 1975 and 1979 on television, first on ABC and then CBS -- part of an acting career that has spanned several decades.
Lynda Carter at the ceremony (Image courtesy: AFP Relanews)
Actress Lynda Carter, who played superhero Wonder Woman in the 1970s, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. "It will be here forever, and maybe it needs to say Wonder Woman, or maybe not, we'll see. Hopefully this character and I will live on in the memories of people," 66-year-old Carter said.
"There was no women in television during my era. So they didn't really think that we could hold an audience," she said.
She addressed the #MeToo movement sparked by the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal, which ended his career and those of numerous other powerful Hollywood figures.
The "#MeToo movement is strong and I give everything to this generation," she said. "What my generation can do is support you. We've been screaming the same thing but it took this generation of women to make the difference."
The ceremony was attended by Patty Jenkins, the director of the 2017 Wonder Woman film which took in $821 million worldwide, as well as dozens of Carter's fans.
