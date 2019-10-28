Hollywood 'Largely Responsible' for Unconscious Bias Against People Of Colour: Eva Longoria

Hollywood star Eva Longoria has blamed the film industry for under-representation of people of color and promoting unconscious biases against them. The actor believes the movie industry is 'largely responsible' for the negative portrayal of Latinos on the big and small screen.

What studies show is that we are being erased. This goes beyond under-representation. When you aren't on screen in the media, you are being erased. you don't exist. And the stories from Hollywood don't come close to representing the complexity of our community. This is a problem - the demographics of America are changing and it's changing in a very Latin way, and this cultural shift is freaking people out.

"We in this room have contributed to these negative portrayals and images we've seen in the media. We here in Hollywood are largely responsible for much of the unconscious bias that is against people of color. People of color are depicted in very narrow ways on screen and unconscious bias come from those repeated images that come across as a threat," Longoria said at TheWrap's Power Women Summit here.

