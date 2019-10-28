Hollywood 'Largely Responsible' for Unconscious Bias Against People Of Colour: Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria believes the movie industry is 'largely responsible' for the negative portrayal of Latinos on the big and small screen.
Representative Image courtesy: AP
Hollywood star Eva Longoria has blamed the film industry for under-representation of people of color and promoting unconscious biases against them. The actor believes the movie industry is 'largely responsible' for the negative portrayal of Latinos on the big and small screen.
What studies show is that we are being erased. This goes beyond under-representation. When you aren't on screen in the media, you are being erased. you don't exist. And the stories from Hollywood don't come close to representing the complexity of our community. This is a problem - the demographics of America are changing and it's changing in a very Latin way, and this cultural shift is freaking people out.
"We in this room have contributed to these negative portrayals and images we've seen in the media. We here in Hollywood are largely responsible for much of the unconscious bias that is against people of color. People of color are depicted in very narrow ways on screen and unconscious bias come from those repeated images that come across as a threat," Longoria said at TheWrap's Power Women Summit here.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Fuels Dating Rumours with Aadar Jain, Attends Diwali Party with Kapoor Clan
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar