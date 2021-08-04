Hollywood Releases Aim to Bring Audience Back to Movie Theatres in India

Cinema halls have been waiting for the audiences to get back ever since the coronavirus struck in March 2020. The second wave hampered plans further to slowly and steadily boost theatrical business as movies continued to opt for OTT premiere. Now, with Covid cases declining and movie halls reopening, theatrical business may see a much-needed shot in the arm. Hollywood movies may help in this case. Last year too, big budget spectacle films like Godzilla Vs Kong, Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 managed to get some business for the cash strapped cinema halls. Will this pattern repeat?

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The last two Conjuring movies were highly successful when they hit the theatres. Now, after having released abroad, Warner Bros is releasing The Conjuring 3 in India on August 13 in hopes of seeing a further boost in collections.

The Suicide Squad

Superhero films are largely theatrical affairs. Unfortunately, Marvel’s Black Widow will have to be seen on Disney+Hotstar in India after releasing worldwide, but James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will also be eyed by the fans of the genre. The Suicide Squad will be releasing in cinema halls in India on August 5 along with international release.

Fast 9

After making an impressive debut worldwide, the The Fast And The Furious franchise’s 9th film Fast 9 with Vin Diesel and John Cena will be releasing in India in August, NBC has announced.

Old

Indian origin Hollywood filmmaker M Night Shayamalan’s Old is a horror, sci-fi film which is one of a kind concept. After releasing abroad, it will debut theatrically in India in August.

Mortal Kombat

Adapted from video game, Mortal Kombat’s latest revival has released in India on July 30. It is action packed and worth a theatrical watch.

Promising Young Woman

Oscar nominated film Promising Young Woman will also be released in India in the month of August. It is a must watch and certainly in the theatres.

Nobody

Bob Odenkirk becomes an anti-hero in action packed thriller Mr Nobody. It will release in India on August 17.

The Forever Purge

The fifth and the final film of the Purge franchise, The Forever Purge will release in India on September 17.

