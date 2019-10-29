Hollywood Remember Late Chinatown Producer Robert Evans
Robert Evans, the Paramount executive and producer of Chinatown and Urban Cowboy, who passed away aged 89.
credits - instagram
Hollywood executives, actors and producers paid tribute to Robert Evans, the Paramount executive and producer of Chinatown and Urban Cowboy, who passed away aged 89.
Golden Globe winner and ex-wife Ali MacGraw, who married Evans 50 years ago last week, remembered her former partner fondly, reports variety.com.
"Our son Joshua and I will miss Bob tremendously and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the film industry. He will be remembered as a giant." MacGraw said.
Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriting who penned the script for Chinatown, said in a statement: "The thing that I remember very vividly, and I think it would make him happy. We were in his living room. He was on one sofa and I was on the other. We'd been on the stage working with Jerry Goldsmith and some of the musicians on Chinatown. We'd been at it all night long and by then it was around four in the morning and it was tough because we didn't know how much time we'd have with it.
"I said something about it, expressing something about hoping it'd be all right. And all I remember is Evans sitting there, turning to me and saying, "Fuck it. I just want it to be good."
And I thought, that's really from the heart, that's all he really wanted. When push came to shove, he didn't care about the publicity or the deadline or anything. ‘Fuck it. I just want it to be good.' It was said with such feeling. And it coincided with what I wanted too.
He was wonderful and infuriating and I loved him very much."
Bruce Dern, who worked with Evans on Black Sunday said: "I worked for two great producers in my career, Bob Evans and Joseph Levine. And the thing that made Bob different from the others was his care to make sure his actors were comfortable and had a space to work in where they could be most creative at all times. He was a prince."
And online creators in the entertainment industry celebrated Evans' life with memories and tributes.
Actor Michael McKean remembered Evans with listening to comedian Patton Oswalt's (Ratatouille) album OpAphid vs. Robert Evans - Patton Oswalt Explains.
The Social Network and House of Cards producer Dana Brunetti, described Evans as, "One of the best story tellers this business ever had. He and his story was the driving force for me to pursue producing."
Writer on American Crime Story and Dolemite Is My Name, Larry Karaszewski paid tribute with an old shot from the Paramount lot.
Actress Sasha Grey said Evans produced "some of the best films ever made."
Russian Doll actor Natasha Lyonne cited Evans as a legend.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Apple iOS 13.2 Update For iPhone Has New Emoji That Are All About Diversity
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Danielle-Kevin Jonas' Daughter
- Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'